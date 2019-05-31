Okanagan-Shuswap weather: hazy and hot weekend starts up

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 30 C Friday, risk of thunderstorm in some parts of Okanagan

Sunny skies expected throughout the Okanagan for the start of the weekend, chances of showers in afternoon. Photo: Pixabay

The heat isn’t expected to be going anywhere as temperatures ranging around 30 C continue throughout the weekend in the Okanagan.

Environment Canada does forecast a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon in some parts of the Okanagan on Friday, but the rest of the weekend and leading into next week doesn’t show much else but clear and sunny skies.

Little bump on the road in forecast Friday, but the rest of the weekend is looking 😎👌 pic.twitter.com/YZnSBOQKgg — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) May 31, 2019

In Penticton: Hazy and hot forecasts through the day, with mostly sun and a few clouds. High of 30 C. Showers and thunderstorm risk later in the afternoon.

In Kelowna: Sun is mostly expected throughout the day with high of 30 C. Thirty per cent chance of showers and thunderstorm risk could pick up in the late afternoon. Is expected to be hazy throughout the day.

In Vernon: Sun and clouds expected through the day. High of 30 C. Thunderstorm risk in the afternoon, and showers at a 30 per cent likelihood through the day and evening.

In Salmon Arm: High of 30 C. Hazy forecasts through the day. Thunderstorm risk continues, and a 30 per cent chance of showers through the afternoon and evening.

Fact of the day: Your sense of smell is weaker in the morning and stronger in the evening.

