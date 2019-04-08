Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Hope you enjoyed the sun, grey is on its way back

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

After an unexpectedly sunny weekend, the forecast ahead doesn’t seem quite so unpleasant, we hope. So, layer your clothes today. Moody weather has returned.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be cloudy. There will be a few showers beginning early this morning and snow at 1,600 metres elevation. The high temperature will be 13 C.

In Kelowna expect increasing cloudiness and a few showers beginning early this afternoon. The high temperature will be 11 C.

In Salmon Arm it will be mainly cloudy and showers are expected to begin this afternoon. The high temperature is 12 C.

In Vernon there will be increasing cloudiness and few showers beginning early this afternoon. The high temperature will be 11 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 6 C, so don’t get over excited and plant those spring flowers just yet.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Sometimes? Rain is returning on and off for the whole week.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

