Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected

Keep your umbrellas handy.
Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:
Kelowna: Cloudy, 70 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 17 C. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 10 C.
Vernon: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 17 C.
Tonight: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 10 C.
Penticton: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 20 C. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 12 C.
Salmon Arm: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Showers beginning early this afternoon. High 16 C. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight: Showers ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Low 10 C.
Showers are expected to end by tomorrow.
