Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected

Showers are expected to end by tomorrow

Keep your umbrellas handy.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Cloudy, 70 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 17 C. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 10 C.

Vernon: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 17 C.

Tonight: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 10 C.

Penticton: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 20 C. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 12 C.

Salmon Arm: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Showers beginning early this afternoon. High 16 C. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Showers ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Low 10 C.

Showers are expected to end by tomorrow.

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Remember to tag us in all your weather-related posts by using the hashtag #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yoursalmonarm, #yourpenticton.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: chance of rain

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Channel your inner pirate in epic Canada-wide treasure hunt
Next story
Slackwater Brewing officially opens in the South Okanagan

Just Posted

‘Coffee with a Cop’ returns to Vernon

The next event will take place Monday June 24, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Vernon cyclist “Races Across America”

Leah Goldstein is raising money for Vernon’s Venture Training’s Cycle - Cycle facility

Beekeepers from Argentina find sweet success in Falkland

Honey Onyx Apiary is hoping to increase its operations by 200 hives this year

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected

Showers are expected to end by tomorrow

South Okanagan Flames clinch home advantage for lacrosse playoffs

The South Okanagan Flames defeated the Vernon Tigers

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Commercial fishers in B.C. now required to wear life-jackets on deck: WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC reports 24 work-related deaths in the commercial fishing industry between 2007 and 2018

Rossland boy finds human kindness sweet as honey after beehive destroyed

Family overwhelmed by kind offerings of strangers all across B.C.

B.C. files second legal challenge against Alberta over turn-off-taps law

B.C. government filed a second lawsuit against Alberta on June 14

Tax credits, penalizing big polluters, key to Conservative climate plan

Canada’s commitment is to cut emissions to 70 per cent of what they were in 2005 before 2030

Slackwater Brewing officially opens in the South Okanagan

Two level brewery features street side and rooftop patios

Victoria double murder trial: Blood splatter analyst found no shoe prints on scene

RCMP analyst testifies to smears, fingermarks, ‘swipe and wipe’ patterns around apartment

Shuswap author tells First Nations family’s story of resilience, leadership

Chase resident will hold book signing in Salmon Arm June 22, in Kelowna June 23 and Vernon June 29.

Most Read