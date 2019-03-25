Rain pummels a tarp overtop a restaurant in Banaue, Philippines. (Parker Crook - Morning Star)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Rainy days ahead

Rain in the forecast until Wednesday

Rain, rain, and, you guessed it, more rain.

That’s what Mother Nature has in store to kick off this week, according to Environment Canada.

Communities across the Okanagan-Shuswap board will see liquid falling from the sky until Wednesday morning. The upside? It will still be rather warm.

In Penticton: The early morning rain and fog will subsist, followed by clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 12 C. Monday also brings a snow level of 1500 metres. Showers will continue tonight as the snow level bumps to 1600 metres and the mercury drops to 7 C.

In Kelowna: Similar story, different Okanagan city. Kelowna will see a high of 13 C today with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud. Mother Nature’s foggy mind will also dissipate at some point this morning. Tonight, those in Kelowna can expect a brisk 5 C and, of course, more rain.

In Vernon: There certainly seems to be a pattern emerging here, as Vernon is in by and large the same rain-soaked boat as Kelowna. In fact, even the temperatures will be the same with a high of 13 C during the day, which will also see a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a mix of sun and cloud, and 5 C at night with, you guessed it, more rain.

In Salmon Arm: Save the fog, which seems to have missed the Shuswap, Salmon Arm will also see a high of 12 C today accompanied by a 60 per cent chance of showers. Tonight will see a low of 5 C and a few showers beginning after midnight.

Quote of the day: “There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self.” – Ernest Hemingway

Word of the day: Languorous: characterized by tiredness or inactivity, especially of a pleasurable kind. In truth, this is likely how you will feel on this rainy Monday morning after a hot cup of coffee.

Interesting story of the day: Hitting the trails with Vernon’s Bush Babes and Bros


