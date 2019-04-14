Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Risk of thunderstorms forecast for much of the region

Dark clouds are bringing rain and possibly thunder and lightning to the Okanagan and Shuswap

Risk of thunderstorms is in the forecast for much of the Okanagan and Shuswap. (File photo)

A weather front is bringing dark clouds with a chance of rain to the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Environment Canada reports a chance of showers across the entire region and the possibility of a thunderstorm in the Central and North Okanagan, as well as the Shuswap.

A mainly cloudy day with a chance of showers is forecast for Penticton with temperatures expected to reach 11 C.

A daytime high of 11 C is also expected for Kelowna where there is a 40 per cent chance of showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon.

A late-afternoon thunderstorm and a 40 per cent chance of showers are also expected in Vernon.

In Salmon Arm, the forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers with the possibility of a thunderstorm extending from the late afternoon into the early evening.

