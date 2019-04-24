Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny Wednesday ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting some great spring weather

It’s Wednesday, which for some means wearing pink (name the movie reference for a virtual high five) and for others it means white knuckling it through the most difficult work day of the week. If you have any thoughts about Wednesdays, we’d love to hear them — but first, the weather.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be sunny with a few clouds here and there. Expect a temperature high of 17 C.

In Kelowna it’s going to be sunny with a few clouds here and there. Expect a temperature high of 17 C.

In Salmon Arm there will be a mix of sun and cloud and a high temperature of 14 C.

In Vernon there will be a mix of sun and cloud and a high temperature of 14 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 6 C.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Thursday looks to be glorious. Make some patio plans, ASAP.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump says he’ll go to Supreme Court if Democrats try to impeach
Next story
Early data suggests no post-legalization spike in drug-impaired driving charges

Just Posted

Vernon Pickleball Association, city on same side over courts issues

City strikes committee to work with association to find solutions to unresolved matters

Enderby firefighter steps up to challenge

Andrew Haak will be one of hundreds of firefighters taking part in the Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge in Calgary on May 5

Vernon history in pictures

Grand opening of downtown Safeway store from 1965

Okanagan Rail Trail a popular place

Thousands pack North Okanagan section over long weekend

Director brings terror of Macbeth back to Vernon

“Something wicked this way comes.”

VIDEO: Okanagan fire victim Amy Hansen speaks out on the loss of her four pets

A gofundme page has been started for Hansen, with $1,140 raised of a $5000 goal to help her rebuild

Canada, international allies butt heads over focus on white supremacism

Freeland she singled out white supremacy as the greatest security threat facing the world

Rising country stars to perform at South Okanagan festival

Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion opens for Emerson Drive on PeachFest country night

South Okanagan beer takes gold in best label competition

The competition was presented by Westkey for the Great Okanagan Beer Festival

Early data suggests no post-legalization spike in drug-impaired driving charges

Many police departments are prioritizing investigations related to drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine

WATCH: South Vancouver Island shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident, say police

One person in custody, another fled following shooting and crash on West Shore

Woe, Canada: Bruins down Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7

No Canadian teams left in Stanley Cup playoffs

Defence accuses officer of ‘incompetence’ in trial for B.C. man accused in daughters’ murder

Double murder trial for the Victoria father accused of killing his two young daughters continues

Should B.C. parents receive money if they make sure their kids are vaccinated?

New survey looks at public opinion around government’s role in forcing immunizations

Most Read