Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather update

Mainly sunny skies, but a chance of flurries for the Similkameen

The north Okanagan and Similkameen may see some flurries on Wednesday, but don’t fret sunny skies are in the forecast.

In the Okanagan: Mainly sun and clouds for the rest of the week.

In the Shuswap: Some rain is expected into the evening, but sun is in the forecast during the day.

In the Similkameen: May see some flurries, but the sun is expected to pull threw and dry up any snow.

Here’s your full weekday weather update:

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

