Okanagan snow levels above normal

Measurements from Feb. 1 show normal or higher levels of snow in most of B.C.

The snow survey levels for the Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary regions are all above normal, according to information from the province’s River Forecast Centre.

The snow survey and water supply bulletin, issued Feb. 1, showed higher than normal levels for the region.

For the Okanagan, the snow measurement as of Feb. 1 was 111 per cent of normal. In January, the region’s snow levels were at 132 per cent of normal.

The Boundary region was at 110 per cent of normal on Feb. 1, compared with 112 per cent of normal on Jan. 1. The Similkameen region was at 101 per cent of normal on Feb. 1, up slightly from 97 per cent of normal on Jan. 1.

In most areas of the province, snow pack levels were at or above normal on Feb. 1, The sole exception was the Skagit region, at 79 per cent of normal levels.

The snow survey uses data from 100 manual snow courses and 88 automated snow weather stations as well as climate data from Environment and Climate Change Canada and the province’s Climate Related Monitoring Program.

Looking ahead, analysis from the U.S.-based Climate Prediction Center shows the El Nino southern oscillation has switched from neutral to La Nina conditions. Historically, La Nina conditions bring cooler temperatures to the province and wetter weather to the south coast and Vancouver Island.

Forecasts from Environment and Climate Change Canada also indicate cooler than normal temperatures from February to April for northern British Columbia and near normal temperatures for southern B.C., with an increased likelihood of higher than normal precipitation from February through April.

