Okanagan Spirits donating free sanitizer to those most at risk during COVID-19 pandemic

The Okanagan distillery has ceased spirits operations and has produced over 3,000 litres of sanitizer since March 26

Okanagan Spirits Master Distiller Peter Von Hahn has been working on his days off to provide sanitizer to those most at risk in the community. (Contributed)

Okanagan Spirits Distillery is stepping up to help those most at risk in the community, providing free hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of BC’s True Craft Distilleries, including Okanagan Spirits, have voluntarily converted their entire operation into a hand sanitizer production line in an effort to protect the community, as well as front line medical and essential services workers during this crisis.

“There is a nation wide shortage of hand sanitizer and BC’s Craft Distilleries in the Craft Distiller’s Guild of B.C. were some of the first to jump into action to help flatten the curve,” said Tyler Dyck, president of Craft Distillers Guild of British Columbia.

Okanagan Spirits has been donating their sanitizer to hospitals, old-age homes, firefighters, paramedics, essential service workers as well as delivering to those in need in the community. Production is moving fast and Okanagan Spirits is filling any bottles they can in an effort to reach as many people as possible, using anything from one ounce to 4 lite bottles.

Touring tasting Host John McNamara along with his co-workers have been working hard all week, bottling roughly 3,000 litres since Thursday, March 26.

“Every day since we started doing this on Thursday it’s been a zoo in here,” said McNamara.

“But, people are very gracious and will often buy a bottle of gin or vodka because they are getting a very difficult commodity to get their hands-on.”

Master Distiller Peter Von Hahn has been going in on his days off to fill the much-needed bottles to help flatten the curve and while he and others are donating so much of their time, the distiller hasn’t asked for financial help until now.

Okanagan Distillers is asking for public support by purchasing its whiskies, gins, vodkas, genuine absinthe etc. The proceeds from each sale will help offset the costs and keep staff working on this crucial project.

