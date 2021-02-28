The Okanagan’s first virtual wedding fair will be held Saturday, March 27. {Paul Rodgers photo)

Okanagan to host virtual wedding fair

Okanagan wine country is No. 1 destination for weddings - online event set for March 27

Every year, the Okanagan is host to thousands of weddings – for locals and as a destination event. In fact, Okanagan wine country is Canada’s destination wedding capital.

However, with this year’s gathering restrictions, there were none of the usual wedding fairs happening to inform and entertain couples planning their wedding here – until now.

For the first time ever, there is an Okanagan Virtual Wedding Fair happening to connect couples with local businesses – all online.

“We are making the most of available technology and creative techniques to connect couples from all over the world with what we have to offer here in the Okanagan,” says Heather Sharpe, event producer and director at Sherpa Group Events. “Weddings provide a large part of our region’s peak season tourism revenue and with couples needing to stay in Canada for their destination weddings, we wanted to be sure that we made it easy for them to connect with our Okanagan wedding industry.”

The Okanagan Virtual Wedding Fair is happening all online on Saturday, March 27, from 3-5 p.m. Pacific Time and is free for couples and their friends and family to attend.

There will be informative sessions to learn about many aspects of wedding planning and the opportunity to win great prizes.

“We have been actively reaching out to local wedding industry businesses to participate as exhibitor sponsors and already have some exciting ones on board. We are still looking for more though,” says Sharpe. “We want to be sure that we have a great variety of local businesses represented to this world-wide audience to represent our Okanagan wedding industry well.”

Couples should get their tickets now here (https://pheedloop.com/OVWF/site/home/) while exhibitor sponsors can reach out to Sherpa Group at Events@SherpaGroup.ca.

