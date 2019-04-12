Okanagan Valley weekend weather update: the forecast calls for showers and possible flurries

Colder temperatures could bring flurries mixed with rain to the Shuswap and Similkameen

Rain, snow, clouds and sun are all in the forecast for this weekend across the Okanagan Valley.

In the Okanagan, expect sun and cloud Friday and possibly rain into the weekend.

In the Shuswap, expect colder temperatures between 8 C and 11 C, with a chance of showers or flurries.

For the Similkameen, the forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a chance of showers or flurries.

Here’s your full weekend weather update:

