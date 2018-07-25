BC Wildfire Service firefighters battle the Mount Eneas wildfire. Image: BC Wildfire Service

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 260 personnel on the ground fighting fires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

The BC Wildfire Service has 260 personnel working to put out wildfires throughout the Okanagan Wednesday.

Those firefighters are working alongside pieces of heavy equipment and nine aircraft in the Okanagan Complex, with more support available if needed.

We’ve got up-to-date information on all the fires impacting our region.

Click the links below for more information:

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New Vernon RCMP top cop on the job
Next story
New scholarships for UBC grad students

Just Posted

Vernon, North Okanagan lacrosse left without permanent home

Vernon, North Okanagan lacrosse officials upset over decision to leave ice in Kal Tire Place North

Grant boosts battle to keep invasive mussels out of Okanagan lakes

$17,500 to support the monitoring of five Okanagan lakes for zebra and quagga mussels

New drop-off for North Okanagan yard waste

RDNO announces location change

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 260 personnel on the ground fighting fires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

New scholarships for UBC grad students

Province kicks in $6 million for post-graduate studies support

Update: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

Vernon’s Pink Piston Paddlers revelled in Italy excursion

The Pink Piston Paddlers have returned from attending the Dragon Boat Festival in Florence, Italy.

In a haze: Cannabis impairment still unclear for drivers in B.C.

Feds launch three-year study with mere months to go before legalization across Canada

B.C. group files for injunction to suspend voting referendum

Contractors to appear in early August to press constitutional case

Okanagan Animal Save protests at D Dutchmen Dairy in Sicamous

Owner of the dairy thinks it was chosen because of public visibility

PHOTOS: Shoe-in for a fun time

Approximately 40 people came out to Vernon Horseshoe Club annual tour in June.

BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

The 2018 BC Summer Games were also the last with Kelly Mann in charge, as he’ll be stepping down after 19 years

An updated Cinderella tale screens in Vernon

Madame screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema July 30

Bayern Munich completes transfer for Canadian star Alphonso Davies

Davies is a product of the Whitecaps FC development system who will turn 18 years old on November 2

Most Read