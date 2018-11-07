HER International and the Rotary Clubs of the Okanagan are partnering together to help the poor and women in Nepal, providing uniforms, books, and scholarships. They are also holding a drive for used eyeglasses that will be delivered later this month. Submitted Image

Okanagan woman has her sights on donating eyeglasses for the needy

Okanagan Rotarian Catherine Goheen is collecting eyeglasses to take to Nepal

Okanagan Rotarian, and Third World sight lady, Catharine Goheen is once again looking for help in supplying the vision needs for the poor in developing nations.

This time around the retired Dr. Specs Optical founder will be delivering donated used reading, sun and distance glasses to the Dang region of Nepal.

The eyeglasses help families in poor regions where they cannot afford, or do not have access to, vision care. For many their eyesight is a necessity to continue working and supporting their families, and allowing their children to get an education instead of working themselves.

The importance of reading glasses in the Third World?

“In all the developing countries that I have dispensed reading glasses to; there have been parents that told me that, because they now could see close, they now could do their job,” said Goheen in a news release. “Their children could return to school.”

Related: Send your used glasses to Sri Lanka

Donation of the glasses, which can be dropped off at Dr. Specs in Penticton Plaza near Shoppers Drugs, can be made until Nov. 16 when Goheen will; “pack up the suitcases and am off to Nepal.”

That area of the world was selected following a presentation by president Kevin Edgecombe of the Kelowna-based charity, Her International to the Kelowna Ogopogo Rotary Club. At the meeting he told of the poverty affecting many families, forcing them to contract out their daughters for $50 annually.

Related: Okanagan eyeglasses headed to Cameroon

There, girls, as young as six years old, work night and day, often fed poorly, treated terribly, don’t see their families for years and too often end up in the sex trade market.

Her International with help from Okanagan and Rotary have saved hundreds of girls from bondage, helped many other girls and mothers get an education and ending, at least in part, the custom of the contracting out of children.

Visit www.Herinternational.org for information to sponsor a girl’s scholarship.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Bomb threat at B.C. courthouse
Next story
Clement had “terrible lapse of judgment” but remains in caucus: Scheer

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap artists, organizations, get financial boost

Latest round of BC Arts Council grants announced

Rural Enderby director pleased with speed limit reduction

Denis Delisle would like more police enforcement along Highway 97a between Grindrod and Sicamous

North Okanagan man teams up with disaster response group

Dave Thorpe and Team Rubicon Canada complete deployment to Burns Lake for wildfire relief

97-year-old Vernon veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Tool thefts continue throughout the North Okanagan

“Incidents such as this are very disheartening for local business owners who rely on these tools to provide trades to the community.”

Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

Vernon cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Vancouver rockers stay true to classic roots at Lorenzo’s

Redwoods will rock Lorenzo’s Cafe in Ashton Creek Nov. 17

B.C First Nation declares state of emergency over drastic water shortage

“We need to be there in their time of need.”

Lapidary and Mineral club says Vernon rocks

Vernon Rocks event is Nov. 17-18 at the Recreation Complex

Democrats come on strong in House races, but Republicans make Senate inroads

Projections showed the Democrats poised to turn as many as 35 seats, even as their aspirations of an even more impressive breakthrough gradually faded away.

Clement had “terrible lapse of judgment” but remains in caucus: Scheer

Clement sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.

Cargo plane goes off runway in Halifax, sending four crew to hospital

The airport activated its emergency operations centre and suspended all flights

Canadian Marc Dos Santos gets Vancouver Whitecaps coaching job

The club announced Wednesday that the Montreal native has been hired as the team’s new head coach.

Most Read