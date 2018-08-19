Okanagan’s smoke filled skies toxic to pets

Pet owners should take extra precautions with pets until smoke dissipates

Skies have been smoky across the Lower Mainland this week. (File photo)

Caution is the name of the game when it comes to keeping your pet safe according to staff at Fairfield Animal Hospital.

Pet owners should be sure to watch their vulnerable family members closely until the smoke dissipates. Watch for warning signs of respiratory distress including, difficulty breathing.

Those with elderly pets, as well as young are being cautioned to be extra careful to reduce their exposure to the smoke as are those with pre-existing heart conditions or asthma. A little bit of honey will soothe a cat or dogs throat quickly.

Limit exercise outdoors to 15 minutes and do not go far from home in case of medical distress.

Small dogs and cats should not go outside at all, with the exception of bathroom breaks.

