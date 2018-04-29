O’Keefe Ranch opens gates

Opening day festivities are underway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13.

Some children play on the horse statue in front of Kids Korner at O’Keefe Ranch. (Photo submitted)

The Historic O’Keefe Ranch has been the home of numerous mothers. As tribute, the cultural site opens each year on Mother’s Day.

“Join us for our annual opening day celebration with three new exhibits at the Greenhow Museum, pony rides, all the usual ranch activities and more,” said Carmen Thompson, marketing coordinator.

Enjoy live folk music by Kelly and Blu Hopkins from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and traverse the Fibre and Fabric artisan market with demonstrations, plant sale, hands-on activities and unique, local, hand-made gifts for sale. Vernon’s Teassential will provide complimentary tea tastings.

“Those who have enjoyed our events in the past will be happy to experience our new additions including the O’Keefe Ranch Quilt Show and Scavenger Hunt,” Thompson said. “Kids can make a craft for mom in the O’Keefe Kids Korner or take a pony ride. The Happy Buddha Belly food truck will be on site in case you missed out on Sunday brunch at the Cattleman’s Club.”

Admission is free for mothers and grandmothers accompanied by children.

“Spend some precious time together as a family at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch and join in with fun filled activities to help us celebrate Mother’s Day and our Opening Day of the 2018 season,” Thompson said.

Opening day festivities are underway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13.

Related: O’Keefe Ranch celebrates 150th birthday

Parker Crook | Reporter