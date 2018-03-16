Oliver holds onto Wine Capital of Canada designation

It might be hard to swallow for other communities but Oliver remains Wine Capital of Canada

The Town of Oliver held onto its trademark Capital of Canada designation. (google maps)

Other wine communities in the country might be crushed to hear the Town of Oliver has held onto the prestigious Wine Capital of Canada designation.

The issue of the trademarked slogan was uncorked around the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen table Thursday.

It turns out the trademark isn’t that old, dating back to just the early 2000s, when an Oliver and District Economic Commission (representing Oliver and Area C) received the trademark rights to call Oliver the Wine Capital of Canada.

Several years later the commission folded meaning the trademark — Wine Capital of Canada — ownership reverted to the RDOS because it was a shared service paid for by taxpayers in Oliver and Area C.

The Town of Oliver recently decided they wanted the ownership of the trademark directly, which is probably a good thing as at least one director joked about opening the trademark up to a bidding war.

Karla Kozakevich, chair of the RDOS, and Area E (Naramata) representative, in jest suggested areas have a chance to bid on the trademark, but noted her area, which has about 30 wineries, would love the name Wine Capital of Canada.

“They did create that a long time ago. I always thought for years and years, every time I drive into Oliver, I see their sign and I thought who gave them that designation. Where did they get that? Why is Naramata not the wine capital?”

She joked perhaps Naramata should trademark “Second Wine Capital of Canada,” and also suggested areas start looking at trademarks that might fit their communities, “before they are all gone.”

Ron Hovanes, mayor of Oliver, said at the time the town received the trademark many other communities were upset.

“Kelowna and Niagara were not too impressed at the time,” he said. “The trademark has Royal assent from the Queen who actually signed off on this, so it’s pretty prestigious.”

Prior to being known as the wine capital, Oliver was known as the Cantaloupes Capital of Canada.

In good spirits, directors including Michael Brydon, Area F (Okanagan Lake/West Bench), joked around about future branding for Oliver as work is underway now to build a large scale medical marijuana facility on Osoyoos Indian Band land near Oliver.

“If we get something on the Osoyoos Indian Band we will be Wine and Dope Capital of Canada,” he said.

Hovanes said a committee is currently undertaking a rebranding initiative.

“We’re still having discussions, but we’ve had stuff brought forward to the committee and we’re looking at the current working brand, a peach and grapes … and one of the conversations was maybe we should have a marijuana leaf on there.”

Currently in the Oliver area there are about 35 wineries in operation and an over $100 million winery called Phantom Creek is under construction.

“I definitely think we’re worthy of the designation,” Terry Schaeffer, director for Area C (Rural Oliver) said after the meeting.

RELATED: Thousands attend annual Festival of the Grape in Oliver


editor@keremeosreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province invests $50M to save B.C.’s 34 Indigenous languages

Just Posted

Vernon dust advisory back on

Advisory removed earlier in the week back on due to changing weather conditions

Bylaw employees not exempt from watchful eye of colleagues

City of Vernon bylaw vehicle receives parking ‘ticket’

Okanagan – Shuswap weekend weather

Plan your weekend better with a weather update from Black Press media

Village launches beetle salvage harvesting program

Fix bark beetle-ravaged trees felled this week to be harvested between July and October

Valley Drive collects food, cash

JCI/Black Press initiative happens in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton March 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VIDEO: Climber ‘catches the sunrise’ over city atop B.C. crane

Police warn ‘rooftopping’ poses risk to climber, public and first responders

Oliver holds onto Wine Capital of Canada designation

It might be hard to swallow for other communities but Oliver remains Wine Capital of Canada

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

NVGS seeking sponsors to help fill their foam pit

Every block counts

B.C. artist featured on T.V. series highlighting Indigenous tattoo artistry

Skindigenous, a series on APTN TV, features international tattooing traditions including a Salmon Arm artist

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail study

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case analysis

Driver smashes into Kelowna Buckerfield’s

It took out part of glass front door, but there were no injuries to driver or anyone inside.

Province invests $50M to save B.C.’s 34 Indigenous languages

Funds will go towards the preservation and revitalization of languages spoken by less than 6,000 people

B.C., three northwest U.S. states join forces on trade, addiction, environment

B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships

Most Read