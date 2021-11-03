Oliver man arrested after ramming police car at Twin Lakes Store, near Penticton

The 32-year-old was driving a vehicle stolen from Osoyoos

The heavy police presence outside the Twin Lakes Store was part of an arrest of a man driving a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Oliver, attempted to flee from officers by driving the stolen vehicle into a police vehicle. Once surrounded, the man surrendered and was safely taken into custody, said Penticton RCMP.

Officers from Kelowna notified the Penticton detachment that a stolen vehicle had been reportedly spotted driving towards the community along Highway 97 north of Summerland at around 3 p.m.

The vehicle had been originally reported stolen from Osoyoos.

Plainclothes officers with the Kelowna RCMP, along with Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services all assisted Penticton’s Prolific Offender officers with safely observing the vehicle.

Once the vehicle stopped at the Twin Lakes Store on Highway 3A, the RCMP moved in to try and make an arrest.

Inside the vehicle officers found two illegal firearms, one of which was fully loaded, said Const. James Grandy, media relations for the Penticton RCMP.

“This arrest might not have been made without the collaborative teamwork between all our neighbouring detachments and specialized units,” said Grandy.

The man was held in custody to appear before the courts. Charges being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service include theft of a motor vehicle, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, assaulting a police officer, multiple firearms offences and possessing property obtained by crime.

