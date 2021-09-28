Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue assists ATVers on 27th call of the year

Members of the Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue during a 2019 rescue. (Photo courtesy of Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue)

A group of ATVers had become stranded and one injured southwest of Oliver

The Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue team had their 27th call of the year on Sept. 27.

The call came in through the emergency coordination centre from the RCMP, who needed help assisting a group of ATVers in the hills southwest of Oliver.

One of the ATVers was picked up by helicopter, courtesy of Eclipse Helicopters, and an OOSAR paramedic. Another seven members of OOSAR responded on their own ATVs and Utility Terrain Vehicle.

The Penticton and District Search and Rescue also responded and were ready to assist in case a long-line rescue was needed.

Due to difficulties accessing the remaining members of the stranded ATVers by ground, and facing a change in the weather, it was decided to bring back the helicopter.

The remaining members of the ATV group were picked by the helicopter with the aid of the OOSAR member on board.

This was the 27th task of the year for OOSAR, above the average over the last five years. This was also the team’s second call in five days for an injured person in the backcountry.

