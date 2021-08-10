Oliver RCMP ID suspect in grassfire

Oliver firefighters quickly attack a grassfire on Friday, Aug. 6. RCMP have now ID'd a suspect. (Oliver Fire)
Oliver RCMP have identified a suspect in the grass fire that started near the Welcome to Oliver sign on Highway 97 on Aug. 6.

The fire was spotted around 7:20 p.m. above the Tumbleweed Mobile Home Park.

“We have identified a suspect and are working on locating him,” said Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wigglesworth. RCMP are pursuing this in conjunction with a Natural Resource officer to issue two fines that total $1,725.

One fine for lighting fuel or use fire against restriction carries a $1,150 fine and a failure to report an open fire under the Wild Fire Act which carries a $575 fine.

Luckily, Oliver firefighters were quick to arrive and doused the blaze before it could spread.

The fire department could easily determine that the fire was human-caused and RCMP officers were called to the scene to collect evidence.

The fire was contained to an area 300 feet x 300 feet and burned mostly sage and desert grassland, said Oliver Fire’s Rob Graham.

A person has been known to camp in that area from time to time, said Graham.

