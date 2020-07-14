Oliver Town Hall reopens to public as COVID-19 test comes back negative

Town Hall was closed briefly as a staff member showed multiple COVID-19 symptoms

The Town of Oliver has reopened its town hall to the public.

Town Hall offices were closed on July 13 after an employee was tested for the coronavirus. The employee’s results have since come back negative, prompting the reopening of the town hall.

Mayor Martin Johansen confirmed the test results Wednesday, July 14.

All COVID-19 protocols that were in place before the closure are now back.

“We’re back to where we were last week with our COVID protocols,” said Johansen.

Only two guests are allowed inside town hall at any given time to ensure social distancing.

READ MORE: Oliver Town Hall closed to public as staffer shows COVID-19 symptoms


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Just Posted

Lake Country beachgoers reminded to maintain distance amid COVID-19

Signage, park rangers, park patrol students in place to monitor busy beaches in Central Okanagan

Comet caught in Lumby skies by local photographer

Dale Eurich Photography snapped the rare sighting in the early hours Tuesday morning

Phone scammers claim to be Vernon Mounties: RCMP

Cold callers claiming to be police seeking payments in gift cards and Bitcoin

CN Rail doing repairs near Vernon road

Minor detour starting Monday, July 20, as work begins on 35th Avenue near Powerhouse Theatre

Major Vernon roadway to undergo construction next week

A sewer upgrade project will impact 25th Avenue traffic from Highway 6 to 43rd Street

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Oliver Town Hall reopens to public as COVID-19 test comes back negative

Town Hall was closed briefly as a staff member showed multiple COVID-19 symptoms

RCMP to investigate hate-motivated vandalism in Summerland

Swastikas and other graffiti spray painted on house and at bandshell

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Vancouver Island RCMP respond to reports of man masturbating on bus

52-year-old man charged with committing an indecent act in a public place

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Rare comet NEOWISE and aurora lights captured in Okanagan

The image was captured over Big Horn Lake near Kelowna with a Pixel 4XL android phone

Most Read