Olympians get royal send-off at Big White

Some of Canada’s Olympic athletes were wished well by 6,000 people prior to 2018 games in Korea

In living up to the true magnitude of the Olympic Games, Big White hosted its biggest village event ever on Saturday at the Kelowna area resort.

More than 6,000 people were on for the Molson Canadian Olympic Team Send-Off party, in advance of the 2018 winter games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Cheering crowds dressed in red, black and white welcomed the Canadian Winter Olympians to the Village Centre during the athlete introduction and parade, which was followed by the Molson Canadian Victory Toast and an athlete meet and greet to allow fans to personally give well wishes to their heroes and get autographs.

Canadian alt-rock band, JULY TALK, played an explosive hour-long set on the Village Centre main stage in heavy snow before the evening was capped off with Big White’s famous fireworks and laser show.

“Big White Ski Resort in conjunction with Molson Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee are beyond proud to send-off our Team Canada athletes on their journey to PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White Ski Resort. “Today’s event took Big White to the next level and we were honoured to have the opportunity to host.”

The all-day event also included a skate with former Canadian Women’s Hockey captains Hayley Wickenheiser and Cassie Campbell, a live performance from Jon Bos Band and the after party at the Molson Canadian Beer Gardens.

