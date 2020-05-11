A large plume of smoke was spotted by the North Saanich marina on Sunday afternoon. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

One dead, two injured following a large fire at North Saanich Marina

One boat has sunk, nearby resident says they heard an explosion ‘sounding like a cannon’

BC Coroners Service is investigating the death of an individual following a large fire at North Saanich Marina on Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m. that destroyed multiple vessels and a fuel dock.

“At this time, we can confirm the BC Coroners Service has been notified of one death in [North] Saanich, and we are currently investigating to determine the cause, with no further information available,” said Andy Watson, spokesperson with BC Coroners Service Sunday evening. “The RCMP have deemed it as non-suspicious. As you’re already know, we do not confirm or release identity as per the Coroners Act.”

Sarah Morris, media relations with BC Emergency Health Services , said her office received a call at around 3:54 pm for reports of an explosion at the North Saanich Marina. “Six ambulances were dispatched to the scene,” she said. “Paramedics have cared for two patient and transported them to hospital. The scene remains active, with the coast guard, fire, police and five ambulances still at the scene.”

Cpl. Chris Manseau of the RCMP said just before 7 p.m. Sunday night that it is too early to tell what caused the incident. He said additional specialized investigators will be on scene tomorrow and he could not give any additional updates on a reported fatality. “More information should be forthcoming tomorrow,” he said.

North Saanich resident Daria Wynder Muirhead said she was on a Mother’s Day drive when she heard the explosion. Another nearby resident heard the explosion from her home.

“It sounded like a cannon dropped on our roof,” said North Saanich resident Donna Timms. “We came running outside and could see a bit of the fire at the dock and within 10 minutes it was fully ablaze. It was such a mess to see.”

READ MORE: Two firefighters injured in late Thursday night fire in Central Saanich

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

District of Saanichfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowmobiler airlifted to safety after spending night on Little White Mountain in Kelowna
Next story
Explosion at Lavington pellet plant

Just Posted

Coldstream boat launches open, beaches remain closed

Kalavista boat launch opens May 12 for locals, May 15 for others

Explosion at Lavington pellet plant

Early morning incident, no reported injuries

LETTER: Time to move forward to create a better B.C.

Pandemic has been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems

North Okanagan teen missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP search for 16-year-old boy last seen at Salmon River Road home

North Okanagan Knights goalie moving to Junior A

Spallumcheen’s Caedon Bellmann to play in Ontario for team in six-team loop

Bears spotted near Enderby

Three bears spotted by North Okanagan

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

B.C. Ferries asking people to again avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Volunteers cleaning up Central Okanagan forest dodge speeding vehicle

Okanagan Forest Task Force removed 29,100 pounds of scrap metal fromthe bush

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Nova Scotia mass killer’s semi-automatic guns believed to have come from U.S.

The Mounties are still declining to reveal the brand or the calibre of the weapons

Water quality advisory issued for Central Okanagan system

Turbidity in source affects Killiney Beach system for 290 customers off Westside Road

LETTER: Time to move forward to create a better B.C.

Pandemic has been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems

MLA irked by budget hike for Highway 1 expansion in Shuswap

Former Transportation Minister Todd Stone critical of $61.1 million increase

Most Read