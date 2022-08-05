(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

One person killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Accident occurred at about 2:45 a.m. Friday July 5

One person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Highway 3, east of Princeton, at approximately 2:45 a.m. Friday July 5, according to RCMP.

Princeton Cpl. Kyle Richmond confirmed the information, but could not provide details as the investigation is being handled by B.C. Highway Patrol.

According to Drive BC the accident occurred west of Bromley Rock.

The highway was open to only single lane traffic until approximately noon Friday.

The Spotlight will report more details as they are available.

Related: Another fatal crash on Highway 3 near Princeton

Related: Woman recounts fatal Highway 3 crash in Princeton

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. group applauds province for protecting cow moose in Omineca region
Next story
‘They alienate British Columbians’: Environment minister blasts latest protests, demonstrations

Just Posted

(Submitted)
UPDATE: Highway 97 opens hours after Vernon crash

BGC Okanagan is hosting Golf 4 Kids events in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon Aug. 10-12. (BGC photo)
Golfers tee up for kids throughout the Okanagan

Two new wildfires were sparked in the Shuswap on Aug. 4, one by Niskonlith Creek near Chase and the other in Larch Hills near Salmon Arm. (BC Wildfire Service map)
UPDATE: Status of both new wildfires in Shuswap downgraded

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s SPOTLIGHT Season returns in September with acts such as Cirque Alfonse’s Animal. (Rolline Laporte photo)
SPOTLIGHT Series returns to Vernon Performing Arts Centre