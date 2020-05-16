A person was taken to hospital following a vehicle crash in Vernon Saturday, May 16, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

One person taken to hospital following car crash in Vernon

The crash occurred on Highway 6 near 25th Avenue Saturday afternoon

One person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle accident in Vernon Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on Highway 6 near 25 Avenue around 1:30 p.m. May 16. Two vehicles — a grey SUV and a blue sedan — were involved in the crash and suffered significant damages.

A lenghty line of traffic formed along Highway 6. Vernon RCMP and Fire Rescue Services personnel conducted traffic control before pushing the SUV off the highway. A fire engine was stationed in the turning lane from 25th Avenue to the highway while crews cleaned up.

B.C. Ambulance arrived on seen at 1:50 p.m. and transported one person to hospital with undisclosed injuries. It is not known which vehicle the patient was occupying when the crash took place.

READ MORE: ICBC saves on crashes, but investments down due to COVID-19

WATCH: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

auto accident

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Risk is greatest in groups, indoors’: B.C. sees 21 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Next story
COVID-19: Soft reopening for Enderby playgrounds

Just Posted

Shuswap MLA urges people to follow no-travel advice ‘just a few weeks longer’

Greg Kyllo reminded people to avoid non-essential travel over the long weekend

One person taken to hospital following car crash in Vernon

The crash occurred on Highway 6 near 25th Avenue Saturday afternoon

Rail trail project proceeding despite denied government grant

Planning is continuing and the search for construction funds is ongoing.

COVID-19: Soft reopening for Enderby playgrounds

Playground structures are now open with signage displaying new guidelines; washrooms remain closed

Unexploded Second World War ordnance discovered near Vernon

The device was found in the Cosens Bay area, a former testing area for mortar rounds

Pandemic an opportunity for B.C. wineries to reset, reinvent

What could wineries look like this summer? That’s what the BC Wine Insitute is working on

Mitchell’s Musings: On the slow boat to a faster way of doing things

Columnist Glenn Mitchell examines the ‘improvements’ tech has made in our everyday lives

Overdoses ‘sadly normalized’ in British Columbia: addictions minister

B.C. was starting to see a drop in overdose-related deaths by the end of 2019

‘Risk is greatest in groups, indoors’: B.C. sees 21 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Of those battling the virus, 49 are in hospital

BC Conservation Officers to patrol recreation sites over long weekend

COs will be monitoring sites for compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and day-use-only rule

Social distancing – Princeton B.C. style

Morning coffee club takes the party outside and continues to support favorite cafe

Princeton is getting back to business

Princeton, along with the rest of British Columbia, is getting back to… Continue reading

Snowbirds will fly over Shuswap on May 16

The Canadian military demonstration squadron is expected to pass over early in the Afternoon.

‘Don’t expect justice or fairness’: B.C. author wins prize for book on sexism in military school

Kate Armstrong’s debut book The Stone Frigate has been shortlisted for a national writing award

Most Read