One person taken to hospital following car crash in Vernon

A person was taken to hospital following a vehicle crash in Vernon Saturday, May 16, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

One person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle accident in Vernon Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on Highway 6 near 25 Avenue around 1:30 p.m. May 16. Two vehicles — a grey SUV and a blue sedan — were involved in the crash and suffered significant damages.

Northbound traffic is backed up along Highway 6 near 25th Avenue in #VernonBC due to an accident. RCMP and fire on scene. pic.twitter.com/B9WdjB6sag — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) May 16, 2020

A lenghty line of traffic formed along Highway 6. Vernon RCMP and Fire Rescue Services personnel conducted traffic control before pushing the SUV off the highway. A fire engine was stationed in the turning lane from 25th Avenue to the highway while crews cleaned up.

B.C. Ambulance arrived on seen at 1:50 p.m. and transported one person to hospital with undisclosed injuries. It is not known which vehicle the patient was occupying when the crash took place.

READ MORE: ICBC saves on crashes, but investments down due to COVID-19

WATCH: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Brendan Shykora

auto accident