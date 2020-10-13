The suspect was arrested on Oct. 13, 2020 following multiple tips to RCMP. (File photo)

One suspect in custody after South Okanagan shooting

The victim is in the hospital recovering from non-life-threatening injuries

One man is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting early Sunday (Oct. 11) morning in Osoyoos.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Violent crime is rare in Osoyoos,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda. “It is that rarity that had people talking and over the weekend police received several tips from the public.”

On Oct. 11 at 1:26 a.m., Osoyoos and Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the 8,000-block of 70th Avenue.

Police were told that the suspect, a 24-year-old man from Osoyoos and the victim, a 21-year-old man also of Osoyoos, had been in an ongoing dispute when the suspect approached the victim’s residence and shot him.

According to police, multiple tips led to the suspect’s arrest on Oct. 13 when he returned to his residence.

The was arrest coordinated between the Osoyoos RCMP, Oliver RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services.

The man remains in custody and is set to appear in court on Oct. 14.

READ MORE: Vernon police dog sniffs out man evading arrest

READ MORE: Crash claims life of 60-year-old Okanagan man, RCMP investigating


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snow in high terrain here to stay in Okanagan
Next story
Grand Forks RCMP break up concert featuring Kelowna band, recommend charges

Just Posted

A heavy police presence spotted outside of Canadian Tire on 27th Street Tuesday, Oct. 13, was linked to an attempted shoplifting, RCMP said. (Google Maps)
Shoplifter’s plans foiled by Vernon store staff

Several vehicles were damaged by the suspect in attempt to flee the scene

Snow in high terrain here to stay in Okanagan

Meteorologist says B.C. has officially shifted into winter, at least in higher terrain

Vernon police dog tracks down Calgary thief

A 21-year-old Calgary man attempted to use stolen credit cards at a business Saturday

Truck and semi collide on Highway 97 near Vernon

Highway 97 is down to single lane southbound

Vernon drug store chain collecting funds for domestic peace

Shoppers Drug Mart will accept donations for Archway Society for Domestic Peace throughout October

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The ferry didn’t come into contact with the vehicle. Photo: B.C. government
Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Friday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Rescue teams search for missing grad student near Manning Park

Jordan Naterer was last seen Friday Oct. 10.

COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Grand Forks RCMP break up concert featuring Kelowna band, recommend charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Most Read