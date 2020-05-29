B.C. Premier John Horgan, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix speak to religious leaders around the province about reopening limited church services, May 26, 2020. (B.C. government)

Only four new COVID-19 cases, 228 active across B.C.

Health officials watching as activities ramp up

B.C. health officials reported only four new positive tests for COVID-19 May 29, as the province prepares to open up camping, religious services and other activities restricted by the pandemic.

The new cases bring the total active in the province to 228, as infected people recover faster than new cases are detected. There were no new deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic, and no new care homes or other health facilities affected.

As B.C. completes its first week of the second phase of reopening, including pubs, office buildings, museums, galleries and libraries, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry praised the federal government’s latest extension of restrictions on cruise ships.

B.C. schools are preparing to resume on a part-time basis as of Monday, June 1, with voluntary participation for Kindergarten to grade five on alternating days and one day a week for older students, with online instruction continuing in June.

“We commend the federal government’s decision to maintain the restrictions on cruise ships in Canadian waters until October,” Dix and Henry said. “This is the right thing to do for our country and our province right now to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into our coastal communities.”

Cruise ship traffic is only a small part of B.C.’s tourism industry, which has been brought to a standstill by restrictions that still call for essential travel only between communities.

RELATED: B.C. tourism businesses seek relief from collapse

RELATED: B.C. church services resume with public health limits 

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding
Next story
Bear fails to interrupt golfers in Vernon

Just Posted

Promoting downtown Vernon businesses the focus for 2020: DVA

Downtown Vernon Association holds AGM, plans to support biz move through pandemic

Bear fails to interrupt golfers in Vernon

‘It definitely was hard to putt with a bear that close, but we got it done’

Strong thunderstorms expected for Shuswap, Okanagan this weekend

Environment Canada meterologist also warns of heavy wind, rain and a potential for flooding

Toddler in Enderby airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns

Vernon’s Advanced Life Support paramedic crew was called to the scene Thursday afternoon

Improper waste disposal in Armstrong leaves worker with serious injury

The city’s waste collection contractor has seen two incidents of improper disposal in as many weeks

Only four new COVID-19 cases, 228 active across B.C.

Health officials watching as activities ramp up

COVID cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a BC mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Mother duck and babies rescued from Highway 97 in Lake Country

The mother and nine ducklings were taken to Duck Lake

Chef brings farm-to-table approach to new Shuswap restaurant

Darren Bezanson opening Bistro 1460 at Hilltop Inn

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

EDITORIAL: Revisiting alcohol consumption

A proposal to allow alcohol consumption in some public spaces in Penticton deserves consideration

State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Princeton schools ready to open Monday

Parents are must now decide whether their children will go back to… Continue reading

Most Read