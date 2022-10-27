Open burning prohibition is set to expire for Kamloops Fire Centre Friday at noon on Oct. 28. (Black Press file photo) p

Open burning ban set to expire in time for Halloween within Kamloops Fire Centre

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will be allowed as of noon Friday, Oct. 28

Fireworks and burn barrels are among the activities that will no longer be restricted by Halloween weekend.

Effective at noon on Friday, Oct. 28, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, as well as other equipment and activities will be permitted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The ban was extended due to the unseasonably dry conditions, however, cooler wet weather has arrived in the region.

Local governments may still have their own burning restrictions in place. Always check with local authorities before lighting any fire of any size.

Anyone lighting a Category 3 open fire must first obtain a burn registration number by calling 1 888 797-1717.

Those conducting any open fire should use caution and be aware of local conditions that might impact their ability to burn safely and control their open fires. Anyone who lights an open fire must also comply with B.C.’s air quality control legislation.






Pop-up banner image