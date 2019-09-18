Open fire ban rescinded in Kamloops, Okanagan and coastal regions

Category 2 and 3 open fires will be permitted starting Wednesday at noon

Effective noon today, Sept. 18, bans on open fires will be rescinded in the Kamloops and Coastal fire centres. (Black Press file photo)

Cool, wet weather has led the Kamloops Wildfire Centre and the Coastal Wildfire Centre to rescind bans on open burning.

As of Wednesday at noon, Category 2 and 3 open fires will be permitted as risk of wildfires decreases.

Category 2 bans include restrictions on fireworks, burning barrels, and burn piles under two metres high by three metres wide, which are now permitted.

A burn registration is needed to light a Category 3 burn – any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide – which can be obtained by calling 1 888 797-1717.

Of course, general regulations still apply: never burn in strong wind conditions, extinguish fires before abandoning them, keep fires away from nearby branches and avoid conducting Category 2 or Category 3 burns when venting conditions are “Poor” or “Fair” (those definitions can be found on the provincial government Air, Land and Water webpage).

The Coastal centre announced its lifting of the ban on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. while the Kamloops centre’s announcement came just over seven hours later.

Visit BC Wildfire Service for more information. Click here for detailed open fire regulations.

READ MORE: Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves the province money

READ MORE: Quick BC Wildfire response results in Okanagan lightning strike fires doused

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
‘It’s almost surreal’: B.C. fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas
Next story
Canadian journalist’s kidnapper abandons appeals of sentence, conviction

Just Posted

Vernon jiu jitsu fighter wins World Masters bronze

(Super) Dave Rothwell tried to regain heavyweight title he won in 2017

Order of Canada author in Vernon

White shares writing along with local author at Museum

Open fire ban rescinded in Kamloops, Okanagan and coastal regions

Category 2 and 3 open fires will be permitted starting Wednesday at noon

Vernon council briefs: ice rink, laneway homes, kindness meters and more

A few of the highlights from city council

Sewer project kiboshed by Vernon residents

Majority rules: Okanagan Landing residents say ‘no’ to Claremont Sewer hookup

‘It’s almost surreal’: B.C. fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

Morning start: Did you know Mary never actually had a little lamb?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

‘You motorists deserve all your costs and misery’

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Swedish rock band Ghost bringing full-scale performance to South Okanagan

The Swedish rock band’s Ultimate Tour Named Death arrives Sept. 21

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Most Read