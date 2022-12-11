Operation Popcorn delivers at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Vernon Jubilee Hospital staff met with Judi Mori, a double-lung recipient, Matt Scaife, a two-time liver recipient and Jenna Baker, organ donation specialist/In-hospital coordinator with BC Transplant for the Vernon Operation Popcorn delivery Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Vernon Jubilee Hospital staff were treated to some popcorn by BC Transplant volunteers during Operation Popcorn Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Staff met with Judi Mori, a double-lung recipient, Matt Scaife, a two-time liver recipient, and Jenna Baker, organ donation specialist/In-hospital coordinator with BC Transplant for the Vernon Operation Popcorn delivery.

The hospital’s ICU, OR and ER teams were recognized.

For many staff in B.C. hospital intensive care units, emergency departments and operating rooms, Operation Popcorn kicks off their holiday season. It’s a tradition that has been going on for 31 years where volunteer transplant recipients, living donors and families of deceased donors deliver festive packages of popcorn and share their stories directly with health care staff. The campaign is their reminder of the people whose lives have been impacted through the work of health professionals supporting organ donors at the end of life.

“I am in support, wholeheartedly, of BC Transplant’s Operation Popcorn campaign to raise public awareness about the positive impacts of organ donation,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix. “Also, my deepest gratitude to our incredible health-care professionals who are committed to saving patients’ lives every day and supporting organ donors and their families with care and compassion.”

This year 85 volunteers will deliver popcorn to 28 hospitals across B.C.

“The health professionals in critical care units and operating rooms across the province provide unwavering care and compassion to organ donors and their families at a very difficult time,” says Eric Lun, BC Transplant’s executive director. “Their efforts result in hundreds of patients each year having their lives saved or improved through organ donation and transplant.”

British Columbians are encouraged to take two minutes to register as an organ donor at www.taketwominutes.ca, and give hope to the more than 500 people and their families currently waiting for the call that will change their lives.

For more information on becoming a donor, visit transplant.bc.ca.

Brendan Shykora

