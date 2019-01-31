Edmund Lim signs up to become an organ donor with the Kidney Foundation of Canada at the Body & Soul Wellness Fair at the Vernon Recreation Complex. (Matthew Abrey/Black Press)

Organ donation saves record 502 lives last year in B.C.

B.C. has set a new record with 122 deceased donors and 100 living donors.

Organ donations saved a record 502 lives in B.C. last year.

The Provincial Health Services Authority and BC Transplant said in a news release Thursday the transplants came from 122 deceased donors.

Broken down by organ, 28 hearts, 50 lungs and 77 livers were transplanted. There were also a record 338 kidney transplants, with 100 of those coming from living donors.

“It takes an incredible team effort to make organ donation happen,” said Dr. Sean Keenan, BC Transplant’s medical director of Organ Donation Services.

“Once a family selflessly consents to organ donation on behalf of their loved one, upwards of a hundred people are initially involved for each organ donor and transplant recipient.”

Katie Welsh, Canada’s first pediatric heart-transplant recipient in 1987, was one of the 28 people to receive a new heart last year when she underwent her second heart transplant at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“I am so grateful for the generosity of not one, but two families who have had the strength to say yes to organ donation in the midst of tragedy,” she said. “I am a mom, wife, daughter, sister and friend because of them.”

More than 1.35 million people in B.C. are registered to be an organ donor. As of Jan. 1, 669 people across the province are waiting for a transplant.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spending on B.C.’s public schools up 11%, study says
Next story
Vernon dust advisory continues

Just Posted

Anonymous $770k gift for Vernon hospital foundation

Largest gift for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Vernon skiers blaze down course

SilverStar Mountain Resort and Vernon Ski Club hosts speed camp races, resulting in great efforts

Vernon’s Davison Orchards gets project funding

The government has provided funding for a project at Davison Orchards

At Random: Kim’s Convenience more than just a sitcom

Kim’s Convenience airs on CBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and is available to stream through CBC Gem

RCMP surround Vernon home after reported assault

Investigators believe the assault was a targeted act and three individuals remain in custody.

Sadok brings taste of Ukraine to Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival event celebrates with Ukrainian dinner and dance

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Charges considered for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Unnamed person accused of misappropriating funds from John Martin’s office in Chilliwack

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Study: Many small kids in U.S. are using too much toothpaste

Fluoride needs to be used carefully, says pediatric dentist

Firefighter says stigma prevented him from seeking counselling after traumatic event

“There’s a stigma and we’re trying to break that down,” said Vancouver firefighter Greg Gauthier

Former BC First Nations chief pleads guilty to assault

Victim said she has had suicidal thoughts and nightmares since the incident

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Vernon Vortex speedy in Kamloops

Speed skating club members have great results at annual Coyote Cup meet

Most Read