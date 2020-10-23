Organization looks to bring urban Indigenous daycare to Vernon

The North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society is seeking a letter of support from the City of Vernon ahead of its provincial grant application to establish a 37-space daycare facility to serve the Indigenous population. (submitted photo)

A Vernon organization is seeking support from the city to create child care spaces to serve the Indigenous population.

“We understand that the Indigenous residents of Vernon comprise approximately seven per cent of the total population and that there is no urban Indigenous daycare facility in the city of Vernon,” the North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society (NOFCS) executive director Patricia Wilson wrote.

If successful in its application to the Child Care BC New Spaces Fund, NOFCS seeks to develop a possible 37-space daycare in a new build or modified existing structure.

“An Indigenous daycare would go a long way to enhancing resiliency of the children who attend by reinforcing their cultural identity and safety within an explicit Indigenous environment delivered by Indigenous staff,” Wilson wrote in a letter to council.

She said survey findings thus far have seen resounding support from families in the Indigenous community.

“So far, families are overwhelmingly indicating that they support our initiative and would bring their children to the daycare,” Wilson wrote. “We have also had a community consultation and are contacting community agencies for their support.”

NOFCS is seeking a letter of support from the City of Vernon as it prepares an application for provincial funding. This item will come before council during the Monday, Oct. 26, meeting.

