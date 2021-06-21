Osoyoos chef ecstatic after bagging $1 million Lotto 6/49 win

Osoyoos chef Murray McDonald was ecstatic upon realizing he scored the $1 million guaranteed prize in the June 2, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Contributed)

Osoyoos chef Murray McDonald was ecstatic upon realizing he scored the $1 million guaranteed prize in the June 2, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw.

McDonald was at home and ready to doze off to sleep when he was awakened by a text from his wife saying someone in Osoyoos won.

“I got up, had my coffee and looked at the winnings online,” he said. “I texted my wife and said ‘I think I won!’

“My wife was the first person who knew… she was just smiling. I sent a text to my sister and mother who told me to stop joking.”

The Osoyoos resident purchased the winning ticket from NK’Mip corner on 45th Street and returned there to verify that his ticket was indeed a winner.

“It was funny because in between checking it on the scanner and waiting for the retailer, I waited for three people to pay for their gas. I was very excited,” he said.

McDonald said he plans to take his family on a vacation to Hawaii when it’s safe to do so. An avid guitar collector and musician, he also plans to add a few guitars to his current lineup with his prize.

“It has been one of the best experiences ever. I am very grateful,” McDonald said of his win.

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $44 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

