Osoyoos Fire Department knock down car fire near home

Blaze was ‘really close’ to becoming a structure fire

Osoyoos Fire Department managed to knock down a car fire that nearly caught a house on fire near Lambert Court and Main Street on Sunday evening, Oct. 18.

A nearby house and truck suffered external damage, but firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it spread.

Osoyoos firefighters arrived on scene around 7:20 p.m. to a vehicle’s engine compartment in flames, said deputy fire chief Ryan McCaskill.

The vehicle was parked in the driveway just a few feet away from the home and the flames were catching the side of the house. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread and became a structure fire.

Nothing inside the home was damaged but some of the siding was melted as a result of the fire. “It didn’t turn into a structure fire but it was really close,” said McCaskill.

A truck parked close to the flaming vehicle also suffered external damage.

Crews used an extinguisher and water line to knock down the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the fire department is still investigating.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

