Outcome looking good for dog shot near Lumby

A North Okanagan dog is believed to have been shot Feb. 2 and her owners are getting assistance from the Animal Auxiliary to help her. (Contributed)

Young dog’s owners being helped with high vet costs thanks to community

A young dog believed to have been shot near Lumby should be OK.

Marie, a 14-month large breed, took off from her home between Lumby and Cherryville and came home with a wound in the back of her shoulder.

It’s unknown who may have shot her, or why, but since Marie loves to chase coyotes the owners think she may have gotten in the way of someone trying to scare the wild animals off their property.

The owners, who just paid more than $800 to have a vet assist a colic horse, didn’t know how to afford getting Marie help. So they turned to the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store.

The store, which has been assisting people with pet needs for five years, jumped into action to start fundraising to cover Marie’s treatment.

Within hours, nearly $1,000 was raised, covering the exam costs, sedative and x-ray.

Now they are just awaiting the results of the x-ray, but Gena Barzan with the Auxiliary believes Marie will make it.

“I’m hoping so.”

It’s likely even more money will be needed to cover the bill.

“If there’s surgery then we’re looking at a lot.”

The good news is that the vet doesn’t believe the wound is from a .22 or high calibre gun.

“It coud possibly be a BB gun,” said Barzan.

Anyone who would like to help can etransfer to outbackjacks@telus.net or call Central Vets and donate into the Animal Auxiliary account.

“Any funds that are left over we usually try to pick a senior who needs help with their vet bill,” said Barzan.

The Auxiliary is known for stepping up during emergency situations to assist, as Barzan is a disaster commander.

During the White Rock Lake wildfires she was on the ground rescuing pets, helping owners and raising funds to feed and care for animals displaced from the fires. Disaster victims also shop for free at the thrift shop.

The Auxiliary also has a soft spot for seniors, and provides hampers to those in need on the last Thursday of every month. The Auxiliary recently expanded and is now helping 22 seniors.

Barzan started the hampers after running into a lady she knew at the grocery store.

“I said, ‘I didn’t know you had cats?’ And she said she didn’t.”

The woman was buying herself cat food because it’s cheaper to eat.

Such heartbreak leads Barzan and her partner to do everything they can to help out.

“On a daily basis people come in who can’t afford to feed their cats, dogs, rats, whatever and we give it to them for free.”

It’s the thrift store that supports that initiative, but really it’s the community, Barzan said.

She is thrilled to be in a new space this year, beside the old Salvation Army Thrift Store on 29th Avenue.

The larger space allows the more room for items and support.

“If there’s a disaster now we can look after pets,” Barzan said.

The new location also allows for more to happen in the way of fundraising.

The Animal Auxiliary is doing just that on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Individuals and families can pop in between 1-4 to hug a baby goat by donation. The funds raised will help the Auxiliary restock pet food supplies and purchase protein lacking from the senior hampers.

