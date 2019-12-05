Over 150 holiday bears donated to Vernon hospital

BC Liquor Store keeps up 31-year tradition with generous gifts to hospital foundation

X-ray technicians Steve Catlin (from left), Jennelle Woods, Jamie Bjorn and BC Liquor Stores Vernon manager Ron Hopkins show off some of the generously donated stuffed Share-a-Bears at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (VJH Foundation)

Sharing is caring, and BC Liquor Stores knows it.

For 31 years, the chain has invited its shoppers to purchase a Share-a-Bear to support patients of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital and this week, store manager Ron Hopkins donated more than 150 bears to the VJH Foundation to be shared around the hospital this holiday season.

“Throughout November and December our customers are invited to purchase twin stuffed bears for $11.70 plus tax,” Hopkins said.

Once purchased, the black or tan bears, donning plaid bow ties and a maple leaf insignia stitched on their foot, are separated. One goes home with the customer, the other goes on a journey to the hospital to make provide a VJH patient some bear care.

“For many years now, we have been lucky to receive these donated bears for our departments around the hospital,” X-ray technician Jenelle Woods said. “Here in digital imaging, it can make such a difference to a patient’s experience.”

“It’s such a simple thing, but to place one of these bears in a patient’s arms and to see them light up,” she said. “It’s wonderful.”

No need to fret, the bears are still available for purchase throughout the month of December at local BC Liquor Stores.

Customers also have a chance to win a larger version of the Share-a-Bear at the end of the month.

