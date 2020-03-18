A vehicle crash closed Highway 97 north of Vernon from midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. (Google Maps)

Overnight crash closes highway north of Vernon

DriveBC reports the crash occurred shortly after midnight, highway was closed until 6 a.m.

An overnight car crash north of Vernon closed Highway 97 for several hours, DriveBC reports.

The crash occurred just after midnight between Pleasant Valley Road and Highland Road – near Swan Lake at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 97A, according to DriveBC.

AIM Roads reported a detour was available via Highland Road.

Crews cleared the scene and Highway 97 was reopened around 6 a.m.

Details on the incident or any potential injuries are not yet known.

READ MORE: Car flies off snowbank, lands on two vehicles in North Shuswap

READ MORE: Alpine Club of Canada closes backcountry huts

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

motor vehicle crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight
Next story
COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Just Posted

North Okanagan police suspend fingerprinting amid COVID-19

Vernon and North Okanagan detachments still providing emergency services with added precautions

City of Enderby shuts down non-essential services in response to COVID-19

Recreation, museum, Visitor Centre and City Hall facilities closed as of March 18

Overnight crash closes highway north of Vernon

DriveBC reports the crash occurred shortly after midnight, highway was closed until 6 a.m.

Centres, stores, pubs, facilities close Vernon amid COVID-19

Several local organizations and businesses are feeling the pressures of the novel coronavirus

Coldstream kid claims world record

Sand dollar larger than her head makes record books

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Surgeries related to cancer or caesarean sections are still planned to go ahead

Summerland Chamber building closes to the public

Staff will work from site this week, but will re-evaluate decision

Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

Deadline is March 18 at 6 p.m. for business owners to share feedback with the government and more

COVID-19: Skip doc, see pharmacist for renewals

B.C. pharmacists authorized to issue prescription renewals and emergency refills

Here’s how to talk to your kids about COVID-19

B.C. child psychologist gives advice on speaking to children about ongoing health emergency

Summerland Ornamental Gardens now closed

Events, workshops and activities have been cancelled or postponed

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

EI expansion answers B.C.’s request for Ottawa coronavirus assistance

Justin Trudeau says $27B fund targets shut-down workers, businesses

Most Read