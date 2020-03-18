Overnight crash closes highway north of Vernon

An overnight car crash north of Vernon closed Highway 97 for several hours, DriveBC reports.
The crash occurred just after midnight between Pleasant Valley Road and Highland Road – near Swan Lake at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 97A, according to DriveBC.
AIM Roads reported a detour was available via Highland Road.
CLOSED – #BCHwy97 – Vehicle incident at the intersection of #BCHwy97 at the Swan Lake interchange. Detour available via Highland Rd. Emergency crews remain on scene. No estimated time of opening. Next update 3AM. Updates link: https://t.co/LvFu88ImC1 @TranBC_OKS @DriveBC_TOK pic.twitter.com/srl02o7E4z
— AIMRoads (@AimRoads) March 18, 2020
Crews cleared the scene and Highway 97 was reopened around 6 a.m.
Details on the incident or any potential injuries are not yet known.