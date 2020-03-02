Overwhelming support for new Okanagan Indian Band school: Survey

99 per cent of responsents in survey voiced their support for new school

A new cultural immersion school to be built on the northwestern portion of Okanagan Lake is gaining a lot of support according to a recent survey conducted by the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB).

The online OKIB news release shows 152 out of 154 people throwing their support behind the immersion school, which is set to be built at the intersection of Westside Road and Komasket Road.

Okanagan Indian Band releases site maps for proposed new school

OKIB said the new immersion school will likely be able to accommodate up to 200 students, which is more than the 45 students enrolled at the current immersion school.

OKIB said its current immersion school was built in the 1950s and expanding it is not possible.

As part of the survey, 50 per cent of respondents said they wanted the school to be operated both by OKIB and the province and 70 per cent of respondents said they wanted the school to enroll K-grade 12 students.

OKIB said a final feasibility study for the immersion school is expected to be released to Indigenous Services Canada by the end of March. Design work for the immersion school is expected to start in April.

To learn more about the future immersion school, you can visit OKIB’s website.

