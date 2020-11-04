Owner of dirt bike abandoned in Vernon sought

RCMP are looking for the owner of a bike similiar to this make/model, which was found abandoned in a parking stall in Vernon. (RCMP photo)

RCMP found it in a parking stall in a 27th Street residential area

RCMP are hoping to reunite a small motorbike with its rightful owner.

A member of the public found the dirt bike abandoned in his parking stall in the 3800-block of 27th Avenue on Oct. 16.

“Are you missing a small Suzuki DRZ dirt bike? If so, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP may have it,” media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

An owner could not be located at the time therefore the dirt bike was moved to a secure location and police are continuing attempts to find the owner.

“The photo released is a similar make/model, but is not a photo of the actual bike. The rightful owner will be required to identify some unique features before claiming it from police,” Terleski said.

If you believe this may be your dirt bike, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

