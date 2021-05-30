The Filipino Association of Vernon is hosting its inaugural Stand Up Against Racism paddleboard trek across Kalamalka Lake Monday, May 31, 2021. (FAV photo)

The Filipino Association of Vernon is hosting its inaugural Stand Up Against Racism paddleboard trek across Kalamalka Lake Monday, May 31, 2021. (FAV photo)

Paddleboarders to Stand Up Against Racism on Kalamalka Lake

It’s the inaugural event to raise awareness of discrimination by the Filipino Association of Vernon

A call to confront racism will soon make a splash on Kalamalka Lake

All are invited to take part in the inaugural Stand Up Against Racism initiative, hosted by the Filipino Association of Vernon, on Monday morning, May 31.

Around 10 stand-up paddleboarders are taking part in the event, which will see them traverse the lake from Kal Beach in Coldstream to Kaloya Park in Lake Country to raise awareness about racism and discrimination.

With this being the first year, organizers are not seeking more paddlers to join the excursion on the water, but others are welcome to join them by foot or bike along the Okanagan Rail Trail.

“We invite all of you to stand behind the message of love, unity, and diversity,” said Bernie Ramis, organizer and former president of Club Filipino of Okanagan-Shuswap (CFOS).

Members and supporters can choose to join at the start or meet the group at a pre-determined checkpoint. If exiting early, paddlers are asked to alert the event coordinators.

The group expects to arrive at Kekuli Bay around 8 a.m. and Kaloya Park by 11 a.m.

Everyone participating must pre-register so that organizers can adhere to public health guidelines. Members with first-aid training will be present for the paddle across the lake.

Paddlers and walkers will set off promptly from Kal Beach at 5 a.m., and participants are invited to arrive a half hour early for a warm-up.

READ MORE: Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

READ MORE: 7 in 10 Black Canadians experience racism on regular, occasional basis: survey

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

racism

Previous story
High pollen levels to blame for worse allergy season, experts say
Next story
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Just Posted

The Filipino Association of Vernon is hosting its inaugural Stand Up Against Racism paddleboard trek across Kalamalka Lake Monday, May 31, 2021. (Pixabay photo)
Paddleboarders to Stand Up Against Racism on Kalamalka Lake

It’s the inaugural event to raise awareness of discrimination by the Filipino Association of Vernon

Filbert Hill dome and outbuildings. (Lorne Costley photo)
Column: Remote North Okanagan-Shuswap community for the common good

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Austin Walper (left) and Kieran Eglin are the co-founders of PLAYR.gg, a global technology platform that was acquired by a Toronto-based social intelligence company in November 2020. (Contributed)
From startup to stardom: How 2 Armstrong grads founded a global tech company

Austin Walper and Kieran Eglin launched Kelowna-based platform PLAYR.gg in 2018 while still in their early 20s

Indigenous leaders and elders held a ceremony to pray for the safety of the salmon, ecosystems and cultural heritage affected by Trans Mountain’s plans to drill under the Fraser River on May 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill

“Any leak or spill at any time from the pipeline would be devastating to wild salmon” :Matriarch

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Logging industry supporters gather in Mesachie Lake on Saturday, May 29. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island loggers rally against Fairy Creek blockades

‘We’re not here to protest anybody or do anything illegal,’ says Lake Cowichan logger Brock Harrison

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based Giants goalie Trent Miner signed to NHL team

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Paramedic Jessica Friesen says it’s the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton Chamber of Commerce pens letter of support in shelter battle

The letter included the results of a survey the chamber conducted with businesses

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk���emlups te Secw��pemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Penticton Indian Band ‘shocked and sickened’ by discovery at Kamloops Residential School

The band called for full accountability after the remains of more than 200 children were discovered

Most Read