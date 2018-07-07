Parents of B.C. resident who died in explosive fire speak out

The parents of the man who lost his life in a house fire Wednesday are speaking out through Facebook.

Westbank resident David Hunt died after an explosive fire demolished a house in West Kelowna on Elliott Road.

A couple was also airlifted to the Vancouver hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

“As many of you already know, Peter Hunt and our family are going through something that every parent fears, the loss of a child. David Hunt was such a bright light in so many peoples lives, always a smile and a joke and a ‘creme de la creme.’ He was the baby of the family and the glue that holds us together. We will never be the same with this loss. The outpouring of support from everyone who knew him and some who hardly knew him at all (it) warms my heart. Every parent thinks they have the best kids in the world, and after reading all the posts about David in the last day proves to me that Peter and I raised an amazing boy who touched every life he came in contact with. He will be forever remembered and loved,” his mother, Amanda Hunt, wrote in a Facebook post.

Hunt said her oldest son, Aleck Villeneuve, and his girlfriend Chiara Boehlke have a long road to recovery as they remain in the hospital.

“Aleck is currently in intensive care under sedation as his burns are very serious, but his condition is stable. Chiara is awake but heavily medicated,” she wrote.

A GoFundMe was set up for the couple as they didn’t have rental insurance and to cover costs during their recovery in Vancouver.

The RCMP suspects drug production may have been the cause of the fire.

