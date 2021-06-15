Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

Youngsters learning how to read are facing a “COVID-19 slump” and early learning experts say it will likely fall on parents to play catch-up this summer or risk their child falling behind.

Students already lose roughly 30 per cent of their school year reading gains during summer break, explained Guofang Li, a language and literacy professor at the University of British Columbia.

The pandemic shut children out of classrooms for two extra months starting March 17, 2020. Remote learning forced elementary school teachers to rely on parents in a way they never have before, to supervise their children and carry through lesson plans.

Li is encouraging parents to help their kids practise what they’ve learned.

“Teachers got an hour of screen time at most with Kindergarten students,” said literacy expert Janet Mort, education advisor for five Vancouver Island school districts. “Parents had to make sure their six-year-old sat down in front of the computer screen and listened to their teacher.”

For some low-income families, the pandemic presented extra challenges – including limited access to a computer or internet – that prevented their children from attending online lessons. These students tend to experience a greater reading loss over the summer, Li said.

“These students may be facing an up 60 per cent learning loss,” Mort added.

READ ALSO: Learning from home may present challenges for young students amid COVID-19

Half of Kindergarteners, Grade 1s and 2s behind

Principal Christi Munch of Little Prairie Elementary in Chetwynd said her teachers reported half of their Kindergarten, Grade 1 and Grade 2 classes are behind in reading.

“In a typical school year, say in a class of 20, you’d expected two to three students to have that gap but this year we’ve had to reteach entire classes to help them get caught up.”

Munch attributes the literacy gap to the seven months of in-person classes the children missed in 2019 and 2020.

“They came back in September with huge learning gaps,” she said.

Since then, Little Prairie teachers and support staff have intervened with afternoon sessions which see students practising words, their sounds and reading aloud in small groups.

Province funding learning impact assessments

There is no substitute for in-class learning, the provincial ministry of education told Black Press Media in an email.

“We are continuing discussions with our education partners to support school districts and independent schools to identify students who may need further support as a result of the pandemic.”

In April, school districts in the province were provided $5.9-million to assess the learning impacts of COVID-19 on students and to develop and deliver additional resources to address them.

At this time, there appears to be no clear statistics to show exactly the effect the pandemic had on learning across the province or Canada, but the ministry said it expects to release some details of what families, students and staff can expect in September later this month.

ALSO READ: Teen bookworms could be setting themselves up for richer future: Stats Canada

Learning literacy through playing

For parents trying to help their children catch up this summer, Mort says the key to literacy learning can be found in playing.

“If you can make it a game they will learn it,” she said. “Our goal is to get parents on board with us in these summer months.”

Mort says for younger children, learning the alphabet means they need to be able to identify the letter, its sound and know how to write or replicate its shape from memory. In order to overcome COVID-19 learning losses, she suggests a 20-minute lesson each day that focuses on the same five letters until the child is confident with each.

“Make it fun. Hide alphabet letters in the backyard, call out the names and letters together, make the letters out of sticks while out on a walk, draw them in shaving cream or jello.”

Mort said she’s seen parents who play an active role in their children’s education reverse their learning slump by nearly 80 per cent.

Developing the cognitive capabilities necessary for reading also helps children with their problem-solving, memory and real-world skills, Li added.

“Literacy a lot like exercise. You have to use your muscles to grow and get better at using the alphabet and reading.”

WATCH: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BooksCoronavirusEducationUBC

 

Dr. Janet Mort of Brentwood Bay joined the Order of B.C. in 2020. (Janet Mort/Submitted)

Dr. Janet Mort of Brentwood Bay joined the Order of B.C. in 2020. (Janet Mort/Submitted)

Previous story
Day-use passes needed for 5 busy B.C. parks to ensure safety, protect environment
Next story
Half of cosmetics sold in Canada, U.S. contain toxic chemicals: study

Just Posted

Closure of the 2900 block of 30th Avenue will allow restaurants and other businesses to extend their patios onto the street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Green light given to downtown Vernon road closure

Single block of 30th Avenue to close over summer months to boost business

Stage one water restrictions will be back in place for some Regional District of Central Okanagan water users. (Black Press Media file)
Outdoor watering restrictions return to RDCO for the season

Customers who use water systems operated by the regional district will be affected

Orange ribbons are tied to the fence outside Vernon’s Gateway Homeless Shelter on 33rd Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
POLL: Low-key Canada Day in the works for Vernon

Councillor calling for Indigenous recognition for 2022

A young child was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Vernon Friday, June 11, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Child OK after being hit by car in downtown Vernon

Father says daughter was back home by supper time

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Kelowna man arrested after crashing into 2 Vernon cop cars

Man’s attempt to flee police fails Friday in residential neighbourhood

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Graduating Grade 12 student Savannah Lamb has been awarded an approximate $40,000 scholarship from the Beedie Luminaries foundation. (Contributed)
Dedicated Salmon Arm student earns scholarship to pursue post-secondary education

Savannah Lamb is graduating from Salmon Arm Secondary with a $40,000 scholarship

A provided photo of the suspect. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP investigating after business robbed

An undisclosed amount of money and merchandise were taken from the business

Travel Penticton went to city council for support in increasing the tax on short-term stays to fund a convention bureau and affordable housing. (File photo)
Travel Penticton seeks to grow through increased hotel tax

The increased funds would go to creating a convention bureau and to affordable housing

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Grace (left), a caribou that was born in a maternal pen north of Revelstoke, is alive and well said the province. It appears she even has a calf. Maternity pens aim to increase caribou calf survival by protecting them from predation until they are older and less vulnerable. (Contributed)
For the first time in years, caribou numbers increasing near Revelstoke

North herd growing but south herd still concerning

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

Kelowna General Hospital. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital declared over

Three people tested positive for the virus — two patients and one staff — one of whom died

Most Read