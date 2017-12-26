Park clean-up closes Cherryville park

Work begins first week of January to clear danger trees

The Regional District of North Okanagan will undertake some clean-up work that will temporarily close Hanson Park in Cherryville.

The park maintenance work, set to begin the first week of January, will include removal of danger trees, windfall clean-up and other park repairs. The park will be closed from dawn to dusk while work is in progress.

Arrangements have been made to allow designated members of the rink society to safely access the outdoor rink in order to get it ready for the season.

Once the rink is ready, public access will be permitted after dusk, when work crews have stopped for the day.

The public will be notified once work has been completed and regular park access can resume.

 


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror
Next story
Boxing Day madness begins

Just Posted

Vernon man stays positive after home burns down

Vernon man won’t let fire get him down

Vernon hospital auxiliary spreads holiday cheer

Making Christmas merry and bright

Holiday recycling tips

Tis the season for gifts and entertaining

Interior Health extends immunization clinics

Clinics will continue after Christmas

$1M winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in Vernon

Ticket purchased in Kelowna also won more than $219,000.

They came for the deals

Shoppers descend on Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Boxing Day in Kelowna

Calgary police searching for mother after body of baby found

Police in Calgary believe baby may have been alive when she was left in parking-lot

Kelowna residents warmed by free hugs event

Community embraces Kelowna resident’s legacy

Saskatchewan residents help passengers on frozen train

Residents of Saskatchewan town lauded for helping passengers on frozen train

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

Okanagan College’s Young Alumni Award winner to perform

Distinguished Alumnus Ben Klick to headline weekend of concerts at OC

Wintry conditions on mountain passes

The province is in full winter mode which means a winter driving mindset should prevail

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Nova Scotia

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

Most Read