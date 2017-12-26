Park clean-up closes Cherryville park

The Regional District of North Okanagan will undertake some clean-up work that will temporarily close Hanson Park in Cherryville.

The park maintenance work, set to begin the first week of January, will include removal of danger trees, windfall clean-up and other park repairs. The park will be closed from dawn to dusk while work is in progress.

Arrangements have been made to allow designated members of the rink society to safely access the outdoor rink in order to get it ready for the season.

Once the rink is ready, public access will be permitted after dusk, when work crews have stopped for the day.

The public will be notified once work has been completed and regular park access can resume.



