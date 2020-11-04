SilverStar Mountain Resort announced its parking reservation system will open for the 2020-21 season Nov. 18, 2020. (SilverStar Mountain Resort - Facebook)

Parking reservations set to open at SilverStar

Season is upon us as COVID-19 parking measures ready to open Nov. 18

Skiers heading to SilverStar Mountain Resort can begin to reserve parking for the 2020-21 season as of Nov. 18, 2020.

The resort announced its reservation system, a protective measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will be in place every day of the season so those heading up the mountain can book a space free of charge.

Parking reservations will be valid until 11 a.m., after which that space will become available without a reservation based on availability.

“The parking reservation system means guests can know that when they plan a trip to SilverStar, they are going to have a great experience — they know they will have a spot to park before they arrive and plenty of room to spread out on the mountain,” general manager Ken Derpak said.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure a great, fun-filled ski and ride season,” he said in a Nov. 4 statement. “By managing the number of people visiting SilverStar at any given time, staff and guests will be able to appropriately physically distance, stay safe and have fun.”

Bookings open at 9 a.m. Nov. 18, 2020. All guests can reserve a total of 12 days at any given time, the resort said, which they can do by reserving parking for five “advanced days” starting Nov. 18 and seven “week-of days” when the season kicks off.

Advance booking is recommended and same-day reservations can be made if they’re available.

Parking will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis after 11 a.m. when unfilled reserved spaces become available.

The new parking system, along with the resort’s requirement for guests to pre-book passes and experiences is part of the plan to keep the community safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020-21 plan follows Canada’s West Ski Area and National Ski Areas Association’s ski Well, Be Well best practices.

More information can be found here.

Depending on the weather, SilverStar Mountain Resort should open for the 2020-21 ski season Friday, Dec. 4. Nordic trails will open Nov. 28 with limited access to facilities.

