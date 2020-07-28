Peachland mayor Cindy Fortin voiced her support for Summerland mayor Toni Boot on July 27. (Mayor Cindy Fortin - Facebook)

Peachland mayor offers support of Summerland’s mayor

Mayor Toni Boot came under fire after she ripped up Confederate flag-print bandanas on July 18

Peachland mayor Cindy Fortin stands behind Summerland mayor Toni Boot after the latter came under fire for ripping up Confederate flag-print bandanas sold at a Summerland dollar store.

Boot destroyed the bandanas on July 18, a day after a parade was held in support of a local family whose home was spray-painted with vulgar and racist images. During the parade, an individual was seen waving around a Confederate flag, which he said he bought at Summerland’s Your Dollar Store and More.

The store owner gave the bandanas to Boot and two of her friends free of charge, which she then took outside and cut up. The event has since caused a stir in the community, with some supporting the mayor’s actions and others criticizing her.

During the Monday night (July 27) council meeting, Mayor Fortin voiced her support for Boot.

“I just wanted to express my support for Mayor Toni Boot for taking a stand against the sale of the racist Confederate flag in your beautiful community of Summerland where they don’t belong. Some people may not like the message used, but you need to think past that and understand why she did it,” she said.

“The Confederate flag is a stark symbol of hate, racism, slavery, hangings, shootings, and beatings of innocent people of colour and it is a proud emblem of white supremacy… most of us don’t know what it’s like to grow up as a person of colour and what she and others had to endure.”

She added that there is no place for symbols of hate in Summerland, in B.C., in Canada, or beyond.

“Racism not only impacts individuals, and the Lekhi family, but the entire community and I ask that Mayor Boot not be penalized for standing up against racism. Instead, she should be commended.”

A Summerland resident also spoke at the meeting, saying she wasn’t impressed with the mayor’s behaviour.

”I feel (the dollar store owners) were subjected to treatment by the mayor that was not only humiliating, but also discouraging. And while selling the Confederate flag is not illegal in Canada, it is a part of American history and removing statues and destroying flags or Confederate bandanas will not alter or erase history. It should not be about Black Lives Matter, it’s about All Lives Matter,” she said.

“To clarify, this is about the mayor’s behaviour. I was not impressed with how the mayor treated the Carters. While bullying by anyone, and that means intimidation, is not acceptable behaviour, it is more deplorable when it comes from a person in a position of authority. I think the Carters are owed a public apology.”

READ: Peachland mayor wants residents to wear masks

READ: Summerland councillors concerned following racist graffiti incident

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP investigating after gunshots strike West Kelowna home
Next story
Vernon marches for sex trafficking awareness

Just Posted

Residents cramming Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP cruiser with pet supplies

Local RCMP office raising supplies and food for local Pet Soup Kitchen

Vernon pool remains closed until October

Upgrades and maintenance taking place while rec centre is shut down due to COVID-19

Vernon marches for sex trafficking awareness

Event advocates for change

Vernon Mayor urges diligence ahead of long weekend

Statement from Victor Cumming on COVID-19

BOOMER TALK: Bureaucracy and health care

More care needed for seniors and more support for care aids

WE not chosen to run volunteer program because of Liberal ties, founders say

The Kielburgers say they haven’t spoken with Trudeau or the Prime Minister’s Office about the program

Letter: Canada unwilling to sign treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons

Government’s position unlikely to change without pressure from Canadians

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Salmon Arm resident disheartened by lack of masked faces in public spaces

City issues statement encouraging use of protective facial coverings

Peachland mayor offers support of Summerland’s mayor

Mayor Toni Boot came under fire after she ripped up Confederate flag-print bandanas on July 18

RCMP investigating after gunshots strike West Kelowna home

Officers flooded the Ross Road area after shots were fired at a local residence

Mountie allegedly assaulted by aggressive Peachland man

The man allegedly kicked an officer into a parked vehicle

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

Most Read