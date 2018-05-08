Peachy makeover for iconic Okanagan golfball

A Peachland landmark is getting a “peachy” new look.

An Okanagan landmark is getting a “peachy” make-over.

A six-foot wide golf ball has been sitting on a 20-foot high tee at the base of Ponderosa Drive alongside Highway 97 in Peachland since the mid 1970s. It once pointed the way toward a golf course that has since been closed. In recent years it signalled plans for world-class Greg Norman greens that have long since been abandoned.

The remnant of these broken plans was a bit of an oddity, but that won’t be the case anymore.

Now it appears that the District of Peachland has taken ownership of the larger-than-life ball and wants to give it new life.

Dean Lauzé, a classically trained, professional multimedia artist, has been commissioned to do the work and was atop a tall ladder most of Tuesday, painting the base coat of the town’s namesake fruit.

Pointing to the back of his truck, where some giant peach leaves were nestled, he said the fruit painting and greenery installation should be ready for all to see by Friday.

The district office was closed at the time of this peachy discovery, so they’ve yet to comment on their new addition.

Most Read