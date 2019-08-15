The William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake connects Kelowna and West Kelowna. (File)

Pedestrian on Okanagan bridge allegedly caused several collisions

A man was ejected from his motorbike and went through the back window of a Mercedes

A pedestrian crossing the lanes of Highway 97 on the William R. Bennett bridge allegedly caused a series of accidents on Saturday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, RCMP recieved reports of the man, who was shirtless and walking towards West Kelowna, in a location that was hazardous to traffic crossing the bridge.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP seek help from the public in search

READ MORE: Kelowna properties tied to alleged $220M in stock fraud

Those reports proved true, as RCMP arrived in the area to discover a chain reaction, rear-end collision involving a total of five vehicles, including a motorcycle.

“The motorcycle operator, a West Kelowna man in his 40’s, was fortunate to escape serious injuries after he was ejected from his Yamaha street bike,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The impact of the rear-end collision ejected the rider from his bike and through the rear window of the Mercedes Benz in front of him.”

One person was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

RCMP later located the pedestrian, who they believe to have been intoxicated, sleeping in a car on the west end of the bridge. He was identified and taken into police custody on an unrelated warrant out of the North Okanagan.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’
Next story
Two-vehicle collision halts eastbound Highway 1 traffic in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Vernon cancer survivor collects guitar strings from bands, sells them for charity

The seven-year Vernon resident is auctioning 54-40 drum sticks from Rock the Lake

North Westside woman never harassed fire chief: B.C. Supreme Court

Community fire chief made complaint against resident; Supreme Court overturns court ruling

Pirate Pak Day a hit in Vernon

64 B.C. and Alberta locations raise more than $100,000 for kids’ camp

Public safety focus of North Okanagan-Shuswap MP meeting

Mel Arnold co-hosts event with deputy shadow cabinet public safety minister Glen Motz

Okanagan Indian Band suing feds for access to clean water

Canadian government not serious about safe drinking water for First Nations communities, Chief says

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

Crash closes Highway 97C near Merritt

A vehicle collision has closed Highway 97 C between Highway 5A and… Continue reading

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Shuswap emergency crews responding to collision at Highway 1, Balmoral intersection

Intersection has seen “higher than average collision rate over the last decade”

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Air quality advisory lifted for Central and South Okanagan

The advisory lasted 10 days in relation to the smoke from the nearby Eagle Bluff wildfire

Bizarre accusations, insults and profanity fly around small town B.C. courthouse

“He put a bullet in his own head and he says he’s afraid of me”

UPDATE: Fatal collision closes Okanagan Connector

Westbound traffic is open again but eastbound traffic won’t resume until 8 p.m., according to DriveBC

Most Read