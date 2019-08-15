Pedestrian on Okanagan bridge allegedly caused several collisions

A man was ejected from his motorbike and went through the back window of a Mercedes

The William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake connects Kelowna and West Kelowna. (File)

A pedestrian crossing the lanes of Highway 97 on the William R. Bennett bridge allegedly caused a series of accidents on Saturday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, RCMP recieved reports of the man, who was shirtless and walking towards West Kelowna, in a location that was hazardous to traffic crossing the bridge.

Those reports proved true, as RCMP arrived in the area to discover a chain reaction, rear-end collision involving a total of five vehicles, including a motorcycle.

“The motorcycle operator, a West Kelowna man in his 40’s, was fortunate to escape serious injuries after he was ejected from his Yamaha street bike,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The impact of the rear-end collision ejected the rider from his bike and through the rear window of the Mercedes Benz in front of him.”

One person was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

RCMP later located the pedestrian, who they believe to have been intoxicated, sleeping in a car on the west end of the bridge. He was identified and taken into police custody on an unrelated warrant out of the North Okanagan.

