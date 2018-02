Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle Tuesday

RCMP investigate the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the corner of 30th Avenue and 30th shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian was reportedly taken to hospital shortly thereafter. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Emergency personnel are on scene following reports of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at the corner of 30th Street and 30th Avenue downtown.

The pedestrian was reportedly taken to hospital shortly thereafter.

