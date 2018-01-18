Accident scene at Highway 6 and Middleton Way this evening. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

Accident occurred at intersection of Highway 6 and Middleton Way

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of Highway 6 and Middleton Way shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

The incident caused minor traffic delays in the area.

