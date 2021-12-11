Penticton City Hall was vandalized on Friday, Dec. 10. (City of Penticton image)

Penticton City Hall was vandalized on Friday, Dec. 10. (City of Penticton image)

Penticton City Hall vandalized, RCMP investigating

RCMP responded to reports of mischief at Penticton City Hall on Friday night

Penticton City Hall was vandalized on Friday night.

RCMP responded to a report of mischief at City Hall at 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 10. When police arrived, the building’s front glass doors were broken; however, it was determined there was no entry into the building.

Witnesses at the scene said after the windows were broken, a male wearing a black jacket with white fur around its hood and blue jeans was running away from City Hall towards Okanagan Lake.

The city released a statement on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 11, saying police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-492-4300, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Penticton city council hires 3 more Mounties to address crime issues

target=”_blank>@lgllockha”rt
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City HallOkanaganPenticton

Previous story
B.C.’s flooding was ‘most costly’ severe weather event ever for province: insurance experts
Next story
U-Haul collides with parked vehicles in Vernon plaza, driver flees scene

Just Posted

The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Okanagan’s Air Rescue One launches fundraiser to buy its own helicopter winch

The North Okanagan Knights were defeated by the Kelowna Chiefs 2-1 Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)
Kelowna Chiefs edge North Okanagan Knights 2-1

The Vernon Vipers dropped another shootout game to the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)
Vernon Vipers fall to Trail Smoke Eaters in shootout

The framework for a governance and services study for the Central Okanagan West electoral area has been approved by the Regional District of Central Okanagan Dec. 8, 2021. (File photo)
Governance study moves forward for Central Okanagan West