Photo: Penticton Fire Department

Penticton fire at Carmi Mountain still labelled as held

B.C. Wildfire Service responded to the fire on Saliken Drive Friday evening

The 2.5 hectare fire on Carmi Mountain in Penticton is still being labelled as held.

According to B.C. Wildfire Service, the blaze is not expected to have further growth and crews are still fighting the fire.

“There were four personnel over night, and there are nine personnel at it today, and they will be there for most of the day,” said fire information officer Taylor MacDonald.

MacDonald said that there have been no injuries and there is no timeline to how long it will take for crews to extinguish the blaze.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. Friday evening and was expanding quickly and getting close to getting out of control before Penticton Fire Department was able to stabilize the fire.

READ MORE: B.C. Wildfire Service has labelled the Carmi wildfire as held

More updates to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On eve of UK visit, Trump backs Boris Johnson, dings Meghan Markle
Next story
Vernon water shortage: Update

Just Posted

UPDATE: Armstrong sidewalk swastika spay painted over

Following Friday’s article, the image has been covered

June community champion lauded for work with addiction services

“I am not seeking anymore, and a lot of that understanding came through the cultural teachings.”

Gaza doctors to present in Vernon about civilian victims of war

The event will be held at the East Hill Community Church, located at 3605 12th Street in Vernon

Vernon water shortage: Update

Duteau Creek water reservoirs expected to be at full capacity in next few days

Kalamalka Secondary presents “Kill Me, Deadly”

The play, a parody play of classic 40s detective Film Noir stories, has been deemed appropriate for all ages.

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

RCMP Deputy Commissoner addresses 2012 Kelowna RCMP assault investigation

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Kootnekoff: Discriminate against babysitters

The Supreme Court of Canada recently declined to hear an interesting case… Continue reading

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

Newborn southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C. waters

Southern resident killer whales are endangered, numbering just 75

Most Read